Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Up 4.6%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares were up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 68,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,363,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

