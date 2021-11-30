Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

