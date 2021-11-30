Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock worth $628,876,536. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.