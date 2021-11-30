StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Banco Santander to Sell

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by Banco Santander to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Banco Santander’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 299,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

