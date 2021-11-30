Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GIL traded down C$1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$51.42. 165,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$31.72 and a 52-week high of C$54.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.27. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

