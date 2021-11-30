Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,813,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,815. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.37 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.