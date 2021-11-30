DEXTools Hits Market Cap of $64.97 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $64.97 million and $271,575.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00235719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 102,357,244 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

