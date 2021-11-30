ZENZO Trading 44.4% Higher This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $452.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.00217081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00036334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003110 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.17 or 0.00670067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069969 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.