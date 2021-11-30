VAULT Hits Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $6.11 or 0.00010710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $1,757.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.50 or 0.07966174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.17 or 0.99679641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021886 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,874 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

