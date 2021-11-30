Cindicator Hits 24 Hour Volume of $547,204.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $547,204.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00235719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.