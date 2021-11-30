Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

CENT stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,031. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

