Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.
CENT stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,031. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
