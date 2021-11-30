UMA Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.46.

Public Storage stock opened at $328.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

