Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,286,000 after purchasing an additional 507,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,093,000.

VGSH opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $62.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

