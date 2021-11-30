UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

