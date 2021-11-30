General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

GE stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

