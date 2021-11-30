First Pacific Financial Buys Shares of 5,660 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.81.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

