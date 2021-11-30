UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 27,554 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

