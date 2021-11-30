Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $232.80

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

