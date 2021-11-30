Investors Purchase High Volume of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Call Options (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 844 call options.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BW. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 282.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

