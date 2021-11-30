Investors Purchase High Volume of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Call Options (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 844 call options.
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 282.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.