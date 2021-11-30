Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Declines By 42.9%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 5,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,942. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

