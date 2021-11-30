Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Down 42.4% in November

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $7,933,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $2,315,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. 4,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

