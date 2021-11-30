First Bank & Trust Purchases 477 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,069,000 after buying an additional 227,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

