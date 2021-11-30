Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

