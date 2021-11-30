Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $224.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,725. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.27. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

