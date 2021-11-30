Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.40. 3,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,452. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.23. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.