Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $116.35 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 401,039 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $116,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.29. The stock had a trading volume of 507,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,049,400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.