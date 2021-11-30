Ellevest Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,561. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

