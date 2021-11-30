Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 294,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,565. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

