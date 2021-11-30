DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 81,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

