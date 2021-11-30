MONK (MONK) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market cap of $488,823.02 and approximately $3,689.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017437 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 74.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

