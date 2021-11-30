M. Kraus & Co Has $8.50 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $360.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

