NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3,958.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 198.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.36 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

