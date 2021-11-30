Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $834.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

