MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.43.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.22. 171,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,168. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 400.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.