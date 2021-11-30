MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.
MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.43.
Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.22. 171,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,168. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 400.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
