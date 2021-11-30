Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $167.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.