AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 6,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,884,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 515,346 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.