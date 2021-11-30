ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Down to $41.53

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.53, but opened at $39.68. ATN International shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get ATN International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.98 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.