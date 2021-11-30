Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 217,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

