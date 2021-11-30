Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Up 123.7% in November

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the October 31st total of 220,800 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NISN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,859. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NISN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.