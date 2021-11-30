OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 36,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,019. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 53.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

