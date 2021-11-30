Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 46,406 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $45.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $612.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $834,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Surmodics by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

