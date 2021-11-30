Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 455,483 shares.The stock last traded at $142.60 and had previously closed at $141.15.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average is $145.51. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 360,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,837 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 965.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 66,550 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.