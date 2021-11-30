iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 291,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,718,549 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $33.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

