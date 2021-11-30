Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.72. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,078. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

