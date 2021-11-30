Pacific Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $82.47 and a twelve month high of $108.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

