UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

