Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €28.50 ($32.39) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Bilfinger stock traded up €0.90 ($1.02) on Tuesday, hitting €29.36 ($33.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €22.46 ($25.52) and a 1 year high of €33.34 ($37.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52.
About Bilfinger
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.