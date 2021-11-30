Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €28.50 ($32.39) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Bilfinger stock traded up €0.90 ($1.02) on Tuesday, hitting €29.36 ($33.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €22.46 ($25.52) and a 1 year high of €33.34 ($37.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

