TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

THS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

