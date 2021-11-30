Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

TSE HDI traded down C$0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$41.18. 28,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$23.10 and a 52 week high of C$49.34. The stock has a market cap of C$876.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

