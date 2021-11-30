Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $2.78 on Top Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $660.26 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00004831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,514,272 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

